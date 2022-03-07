Advance Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,836 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 435.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 43,427 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the third quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the third quarter valued at approximately $842,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 2.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000.

Shares of FOCT stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $33.91. 3,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79.

