Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ADES opened at $6.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADES. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 74,695 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 109,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 50,609 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 25,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

