Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Down 28.3% in February

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the January 31st total of 172,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 246.6 days.

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $1,750.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,153.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,671.28. Adyen has a 12 month low of $1,700.08 and a 12 month high of $3,300.00.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,000.00.

Adyen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

