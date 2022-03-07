Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Down 28.3% in February

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the January 31st total of 172,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 246.6 days.

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $1,750.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,153.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,671.28. Adyen has a 12 month low of $1,700.08 and a 12 month high of $3,300.00.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,000.00.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

