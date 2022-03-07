AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Short Interest Down 29.1% in February

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,400 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the January 31st total of 432,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 794,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ACY stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,302. The company has a market cap of $75.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 4.04. AeroCentury has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AeroCentury from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACY. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroCentury in the fourth quarter worth approximately $680,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in AeroCentury in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in AeroCentury by 23.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AeroCentury in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

