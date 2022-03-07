AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $64.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.25.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $74.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,473.84 and a beta of 0.28. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $128.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.59.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 7.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.9% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.