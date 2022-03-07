Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,278 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Afya were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Afya by 26.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Afya by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 754,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Afya by 48.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Afya by 49.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Afya during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Afya stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Afya Limited has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $28.23.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

