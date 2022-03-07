Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.92% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.
NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Afya has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $28.23.
About Afya (Get Rating)
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
