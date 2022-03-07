Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to C$83.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a C$98.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.91.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$71.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$58.02 and a 12-month high of C$89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.59%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$291,919.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$711,120.60. Also, Director Sean Boyd bought 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$66.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$667,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,899,455.75. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,662 shares of company stock worth $1,167,812.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.