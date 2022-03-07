Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Update

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the January 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 15.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agrify by 4,951.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,427,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,133 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agrify by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 808,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 183,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agrify by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 384,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agrify by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65,642 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agrify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,841,000. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Agrify stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. Agrify has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

