Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.23.

AC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark upped their price target on Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Air Canada alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total transaction of C$445,473.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,303 shares in the company, valued at C$2,438,983.83.

AC traded down C$2.31 on Monday, reaching C$19.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,092,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,826. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$19.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.00.

Air Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.