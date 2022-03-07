Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 56,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $38.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

