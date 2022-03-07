Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.55.

Several analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Argus cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $947,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $1.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.66. 20,618,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,984,357. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $98.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.36. The company has a market capitalization of $267.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

