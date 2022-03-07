Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Short Interest Down 29.6% in February

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the January 31st total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ALHC opened at $9.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 57.45% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

