Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AMOT opened at $34.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $510.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.68.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 119.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Allied Motion Technologies (Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.