Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Desjardins upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $35.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $38.01.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.