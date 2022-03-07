Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALLO. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

ALLO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.06. 6,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,735. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $39.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 155,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after acquiring an additional 86,630 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 151.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 345,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 28.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,004,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,368,000 after acquiring an additional 671,104 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 12.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after acquiring an additional 71,315 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.