Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Alpine Income Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 5,400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $19.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89. The company has a market cap of $223.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

PINE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.