Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €47.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) received a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 145.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on Alstom in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on Alstom in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on Alstom in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.94 ($48.24).

Get Alstom alerts:

EPA:ALO traded down €1.90 ($2.13) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €19.11 ($21.47). 4,676,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The company’s 50 day moving average is €28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.21. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($28.82) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($41.99).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.