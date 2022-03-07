Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ATGN stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. Altigen Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 million, a PE ratio of -59.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Altigen Communications alerts:

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter.

Altigen Communications, Inc engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through North America and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment consists of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.