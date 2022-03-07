Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target Raised to C$13.75

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARR. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$13.75 target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Renewable Royalties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.79.

ARR stock opened at C$12.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 164.93 and a quick ratio of 164.93. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1-year low of C$7.80 and a 1-year high of C$14.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.14. The firm has a market cap of C$336.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.73.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

