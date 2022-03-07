Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Get Amarin alerts:

Shares of AMRN opened at $3.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.03 and a beta of 2.08. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Amarin had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Amarin’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its stake in Amarin by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 19,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 564.8% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,046 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,541,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 503,620 shares during the period. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at $1,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin (Get Rating)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.