Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Trimmed by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,033,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,892.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,115.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,311.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

