Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the January 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS AMBBY opened at $16.30 on Monday. Ambu A/S has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $58.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

