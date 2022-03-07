Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Stake Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 18.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMED shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $158.45 on Monday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.12 and a 12 month high of $292.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.02.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

