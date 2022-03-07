Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.45.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $63.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. Ameresco has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,893,000 after buying an additional 48,991 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ameresco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.