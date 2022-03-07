América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the January 31st total of 8,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,194 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,245,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,849,000 after buying an additional 826,605 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 149,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.11. 2,811,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,045. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). América Móvil had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMX shares. Bank of America cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

