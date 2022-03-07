American International Group Inc. Buys 2,724 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,836 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 19.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $40.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.33. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.