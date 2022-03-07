American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,002,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:INSP opened at $233.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.86 and a beta of 1.58. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $159.18 and a one year high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.12.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.