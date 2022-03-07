American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,212 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 15.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,065 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,726,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,661,000 after purchasing an additional 36,554 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 53.7% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,806,000 after buying an additional 2,068,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,495,000 after buying an additional 160,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,080,000 after buying an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $37.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.90. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About NRG Energy (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.