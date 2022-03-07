American International Group Inc. Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Range Resources worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Range Resources by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,039 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,280,000 after buying an additional 41,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Range Resources by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 818,687 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 329,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 270,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NYSE:RRC opened at $26.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $26.73.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Range Resources’s revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

