American International Group Inc. Has $3.70 Million Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at $302,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,257,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUMN. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

