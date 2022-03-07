American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $90.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day moving average of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

