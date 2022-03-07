American International Group Inc. Sells 1,378 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $41.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average is $53.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

