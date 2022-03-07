American International Group Inc. Sells 24,602 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,602 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Hasbro by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,064,000 after buying an additional 170,027 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,295,000 after buying an additional 38,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $92.45 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.97 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.43.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

