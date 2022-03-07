American International Group Inc. Sells 26,868 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,868 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after buying an additional 214,073 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 339,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 108,192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 29,212 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,340,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after acquiring an additional 269,538 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner stock opened at $36.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.42.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

