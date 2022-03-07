American International Group Inc. Sells 4,391 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Grocery Outlet worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 617.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 56,838 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,611,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 412.1% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 78,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 63,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 967.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 126,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $161,420. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of GO opened at $29.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.24. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $42.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

