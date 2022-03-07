Ameriwest Lithium Inc (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Short Interest Up 44.1% in February

Ameriwest Lithium Inc (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the January 31st total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,248,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AWLIF opened at 0.75 on Monday. Ameriwest Lithium has a twelve month low of 0.53 and a twelve month high of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.94.

Get Ameriwest Lithium alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriwest Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriwest Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.