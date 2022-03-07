Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4,049.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,157,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,097 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,532,000 after acquiring an additional 166,750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,474,000 after acquiring an additional 159,453 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 340,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after buying an additional 89,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 233,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,405,000 after buying an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $30.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $64.91.

