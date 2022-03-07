Analysts Anticipate Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $2.17. Albemarle reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $9.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.14.

Albemarle stock traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.63. The stock had a trading volume of 25,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.77, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $140.25 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

