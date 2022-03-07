Analysts Anticipate Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.83 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) will report sales of $189.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.08 million and the highest is $200.58 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions reported sales of $112.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full-year sales of $673.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $662.63 million to $684.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $640.25 million, with estimates ranging from $639.87 million to $640.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANL. Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $5.21 on Monday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $237.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

