Analysts Anticipate Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) will post $64.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.10 million and the highest is $67.20 million. Paya posted sales of $55.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year sales of $279.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.51 million to $280.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $315.39 million, with estimates ranging from $305.66 million to $331.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01.

PAYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paya has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Paya by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,092,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,304,000 after buying an additional 2,558,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paya by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,847,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,304,000 after purchasing an additional 315,193 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paya by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Paya by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,267,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,255,000 after purchasing an additional 76,617 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Paya by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,568,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,828 shares during the period.

Shares of Paya stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. Paya has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

