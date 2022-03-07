Analysts Anticipate Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to Post -$0.62 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.62) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.53). Shift Technologies posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shift Technologies.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 366,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shift Technologies by 91.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 519,899 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Shift Technologies by 427.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 472,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after acquiring an additional 28,908 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the second quarter valued at $3,475,000. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

