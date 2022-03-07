Analysts Anticipate TPG Inc (NASDAQ:TPG) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect TPG Inc (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) to post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for TPG’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TPG.

NASDAQ TPG traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $28.28. 959,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,028. TPG has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $35.40.

TPG is an alternative asset management firm. It invests across multi-product platform which includes Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate and Market Solutions. TPG is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

