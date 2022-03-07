Analysts Anticipate UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.45 Million

Analysts forecast that UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) will report sales of $43.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for UserTesting’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.08 million and the highest is $43.76 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that UserTesting will report full-year sales of $196.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.31 million to $196.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $258.55 million, with estimates ranging from $255.75 million to $262.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UserTesting.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,040,149 shares of company stock worth $14,722,411.

USER stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.58. 245,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,845. UserTesting has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

