Analysts Expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $235.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) to report $235.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $230.81 million and the highest is $243.24 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $227.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

NYSE:GMED traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.02. The stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,160 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,904 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

