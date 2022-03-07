Analysts Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. TFI International posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFII shares. TheStreet raised TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the third quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFII stock traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,795. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

