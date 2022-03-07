Analysts Expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $48.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.50 million and the highest is $67.10 million. Vertex Energy reported sales of $40.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $181.75 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR opened at $6.52 on Monday. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.64 million, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.73.

About Vertex Energy (Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.