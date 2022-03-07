Analysts Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.45 billion and the lowest is $3.28 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 176.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $6.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $7.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Shares of ZG stock traded down $2.65 on Wednesday, reaching $48.37. 1,191,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,097. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 1,235.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 787,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,020,000 after acquiring an additional 728,852 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,520,000 after acquiring an additional 196,003 shares during the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,746,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,410,000 after acquiring an additional 184,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 246,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,838,000 after acquiring an additional 181,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.