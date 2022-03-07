Analysts Set Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Target Price at $226.38

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $226.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,919 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $447,625.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,334 shares of company stock valued at $25,564,584 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,532,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.66. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $177.74 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

