Analyzing Compass (COMP) and Its Peers

Compass (NYSE: COMP – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Compass to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -7.70% -64.94% -19.65% Compass Competitors -3.81% -4.81% 5.65%

This table compares Compass and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $6.42 billion -$494.10 million -2.95 Compass Competitors $2.06 billion $194.55 million 21.32

Compass has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Compass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.9% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Compass shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Compass and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 2 9 0 2.82 Compass Competitors 382 1705 2526 79 2.49

Compass currently has a consensus target price of $19.80, indicating a potential upside of 183.67%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 53.88%. Given Compass’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than its peers.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

